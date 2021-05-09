A teenager has been charged with murder in Athens after a shooting late Saturday night.
Police arrived at 11:07 p.m. to a call of a shooting on Carriage Court and found 38-year-old Carlos Harper of Athens on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The first officers on the scene gave first aid and Harper was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Warrants were taken against 15-year-old Marquise Malcom of Athens on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person younger than 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or write david.harrison@accgov.com.
