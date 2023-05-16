The vacant police chief job in Social Circle will soon be filled.
Jason Guest, a Loganville resident, was recently named the sole finalists for the job following a search which lasted several weeks.
Guest is a seasoned law enforcement professional with 28 years of senior supervisory experience. He most recently served as Special Operations Commander for the Morrow Police Department.
While with the MPD, Guest was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.
He served on a multi-jurisdictional task force as an undercover narcotics agent, and as a departmental training officer. Guest has been recognized by the State as an expert on the use of speed detection devices. He also taught constitutional law, traffic law, and DUI enforcement as an adjunct instructor for multiple police academies.
Guest spent 20 years in the Federal Air Marshal Service and briefly served with the Westwego Police Department in Louisiana.
He is a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was assigned to the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service at American embassies in Luxemburg and Kuwait. Guest was assigned to a Joint Operations Command following deployments with another unit during the war in Kosovo.
Guest earned a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University. He graduated from Alexander High School in Douglasville.
Guest will replace former chief Will Brinkley who resigned the position earlier this year to retire to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Long-time Social Circle Police Department employee Samantha Rose has been the interim chief.
