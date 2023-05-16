Social Circle police chief

Veteran law enforcement official Jason Guest of Loganville will be the new Social Circle police chief.

The vacant police chief job in Social Circle will soon be filled.

Jason Guest, a Loganville resident, was recently named the sole finalists for the job following a search which lasted several weeks.

