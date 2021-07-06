Cheely’s hot dog eating contest champion is ready to shelve the antacid and pass along a handmade leather belt to the next winning voracious appetite. Hungry newcomers can now vie for the championship and claim bragging rights to gluttony.
The third annual Cheely’s Hotdog Eating Contest will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheely’s General Store & Café.
“I’m retired as far as this contest goes,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Lt. Brandon Talbird. “I can’t do this again.”
Talbird won the contest in 2019, the competition’s inaugural year, and again last year. He said he prepared for the first contest by eating at Krystal with his supervisor, Capt. Adam Bailey.
“We ate and ate until we were miserable,” Talbird said. “He called that my training for the contest. I’ve not been back to Krystal’s since that day.”
The firefighter said he didn’t prepare for the contest last year.
“I just showed up,” he said. After the contest, Talbird went on shift feeling a bit green around the gills. He decided not to repeat the uncomfortable gastronomic experience.
“Plus my wife says I can’t bring another belt in the house,” the firefighter said.
Talbird downed 12 hotdogs in 8 minutes in 2019, and managed to consume 10 hotdogs last year. There were fewer contestants in 2020, and competitors were spaced out inside the general store because of Covid, he said.
Talbird, who has been longtime friends with Chad Cheely, owner of Cheely’s General Store & Café, was eager to help out and compete when the contest was first organized.
“He said, ‘Hey, I need some people to do this contest,’” Talbird said. “I said, ‘Free hot dogs. I’ll do it!’”
Cheely said he patterned the local contest after the famous international hot dog eating competition put on by Nathan’s at Coney Island on July 4th each year.
“I’d been open a few months (in Monroe),” Cheely said. “I wanted to do something to drum up business.”
About 90 all beef hotdogs will be cooked on the café grill and will be served to contestants in split top buns. The café normally serves hotdogs in a bready New England style toasted bun.
Bare Bones Leather, located downstairs from Cheely’s, crafted the championship belt to be awarded the winner.
Cheely said he also considered holding a hot wing eating contest. He said he worked on spice recipes and tested sauces.
“It still may happen,” Cheely said.
Cheely was born in Athens and raised in Madison. Before opening his own business, he worked in environmental health at the University of Georgia.
“I did the health inspections for all the dining halls,” he said.
The entrepreneur admits he wasn’t satisfied working in an office and wanted to go into business for himself. Still, walking away from the security of a steady salary and benefits wasn’t easy, Cheely said.
Cheely first opened his store and café four years ago in Statham. He started over again in Monroe just nine months later when he and Nicole Green, who shared store space with Cheely in Statham, had to relocate due to a rise in rent. Both now share space downtown in the Mercantile Market building on North Broad Street.
“Then we got hit by the pandemic,” Cheely said.
Cheely credits his business’s survival to the pro-business stance taken by the local Chamber of Commerce, city leaders and Facebook who provided grants to small businesses in town.
Cheely’s serves sandwiches and wraps along with hot dogs. Customers can treat themselves to ice cream, milkshakes and coffee at the café. The store carries locally sourced products, such as artisan jams and jellies, and other Georgia grown products.
Cheely said about 10 people have already signed up for the hotdog eating contest. Contestants can register in-person or via email. The entry fee is $20 and participants will receive a T-shirt.
If interested in sponsoring the event email cheelysmonroe@gmail.com.
