MONROE, Ga. — Sheriff Joe Chapman said he understands the concerns that neighbors have about the proposed site of a Walton County Public Safety Complex.
He just said the opposition is coming about a decade too late.
“I’ve just had one of those residents leave my office five minutes ago, and I completely understand their concerns, but it’s not going to be as bad as they think it is,” Chapman said Monday.
“Where were all these people 10 years ago when I was wanting to put this jail on Cherry Hill (Road), but the chairman didn’t want to because George Baker owned it?”
The sheriff has long maintained that Kevin Little, chairman of the Board of Commissioners from 2001-20, refused to consider property owned by the Baker family because of its support of former Commissioner Gerald Atha, who tried unsuccessfully to run against Little in 2012.
That was a year after voters approved the renewal of a 1 cent sales tax for special projects, the centerpiece of which was a new jail or a massive renovation of the current one on South Madison Avenue. Instead, neither happened and the money collected is drawing interest in a county bank account.
“Now that site’s no longer available,” Chapman said. “The Mount Paran Church (Road) site is no longer available. The only site we have available is Church Street.”
The Board of Commissioners voted July 6 to enter into a real estate purchase and donation agreement with East Church Street Investment Property LLC. The county will spend $500,000 on about 21.3 acres at 1125 E. Church St., with the Loganville-based limited liability corporation donating the rest of the value.
Little decided not to seek a sixth term as chairman and now is the CEO of the Barrow County government. David Thompson became chairman on Jan. 1 and has determined to build the jail.
Chapman said the time to debate the site was a decade ago and insists the inaction over the facility wasn’t his call.
“I think you’re going to have to ask Kevin Little that question,” he said. “I know you can’t talk about somebody that’s not here anymore, but he was driving the bus.
“At this point in time, that jail should have already been built and at the very most we should be discussing a small expansion at this point, but that’s not the case. We stuck our head in the sand hoping it was going to go away, but as you can see it didn’t go away.”
Chapman said the East Church Street site would give the Sheriff’s Office a much easier time in transporting people from the jail to the courts, and he claimed it’s supported by court officials.
