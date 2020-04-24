Late in 1995, friends, family and seemingly half of Newton County filled the state House chambers to watch one of their own take the oath to become the Alcovy Circuit’s third judge.
Covington attorney Samuel D. Ozburn was Gov. Zell Miller’s choice under somewhat strange circumstances. There was no questioning Ozburn’s credentials, but judicial appointments and elections around the state had been held up for years due to a federal civil rights lawsuit over judgeships.
The General Assembly had created a third judgeship — to join Judges Marvin Sorrells and John Ott — but couldn’t fill it due to the lawsuit. When the matter finally was resolved, Miller chose Ozburn.
It was a popular choice. He’d been an attorney in Covington for years, the first to have a ground-level office on the downtown square.
Miller said Ozburn was “very well regarded as a professional leader,” according to The Covington News at the time. The governor said the new judge “clearly has the experience and it is obvious he has the intellect and the temperament to serve well and to serve wisely.
“Alcovy Circuit has a new judge and a good one.”
Ozburn has served the circuit — Newton and Walton counties — for 24 years as a judge. He now has the second-most seniority in the circuit of five Superior Court judges.
But he has decided to retire at the end of the month. Gov. Brian Kemp will choose his successor.
Ozburn retires having been elected to six terms without opposition.
“The thing about Sammy that’s so refreshing is what a man of integrity he is, and how straightforward,” said Ott, who’s now the chief judge of the circuit.
“He is what you see. He’s real easy to work with as a judge through all these years.
“We’ve worked seamlessly through the years. He’s been a steady hand to lean on and ask questions, and he’s asked questions of me.”
And as Ozburn’s appointment came under a strange time for Georgia’s courts, so is his departure. The state is under a judicial emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ozburn and other judges in the circuit are still going into the office each day, but it’s not the same. They’re conducting more proceedings by video or by conference call, while still available to sign orders as needed.
“I never dreamed I would be retiring during a judicial emergency like this,” Ozburn said recently. “It’s kind of a unique set of circumstances.”
That understatement isn’t a surprise from a man who displays unflappable calm on the bench, whether it’s a murder trial or a day full of status hearings.
In his tenure as a judge, Ozburn’s seen huge growth in the circuit — Newton County’s population has about doubled, while Walton’s is nearly three times more than in 1995 — and some of the types of cases are different too.
“I think it has grown, not just in size but in the variety of cases that we’re faced with,” he said.
He’s continued to see problems like domestic violence, but more complex issues like mortgage fraud and cases related to technology that didn’t exist in the mid-1990s.
“You have to really stay on top of things,” Ozburn said. “The fundamentals are the same, but we are dealing with some more complex issues that we didn’t deal with back then.
“It’s amazing at the population growth that Newton and Walton counties have experienced in the last 25 years.”
He has also seen different types of substance abuse cases come through the system in the past quarter-century.
“You had basically alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and later crack cocaine,” he said. “As time has gone by, there’s synthetic marijuana and meth. Drugs are probably involved in some way, shape and form in the vast majority of the cases we have to deal with.”
Ozburn said there are more crimes involving abuse of children too.
“I think there were more back then, but now you have mandatory reporting,” he said. “They are required to report anything they see that may indicate abuse.
“A lot of times, things were kept within families, and now it’s brought to the forefront. I think it’s always been there, but it’s been brought to the light more.”
The court system has evolved too. For the past nine years, Ozburn has presided over the mental health court in Newton County. Judge Eugene Benton has done so in Walton County for the past five years.
There are also special courts for drug, driving under the influence and veterans cases.
“We deal with people that are nonviolent,” Ozburn said. “They have to be approved by statute. … They’re individuals that can be adequately supervised in the community under strict supervision.
“We actually change lives. The recidivism in these courts is a fraction of coming out of prison. It has been proven to work.”
He noted it’s a “collaborative model,” featuring buy-in from the probation office, law enforcement, prosecutors, the public defender’s office and treatment coordinators.
“We collaborate and we come up with the best plans for these people,” Ozburn said. “We’ll have some that will just decide to go to the penitentiary rather than go to these courts. We can’t make them do it, but those who make it through typically do quite well.”
Ozburn said these courts didn’t exist 12 to 15 years ago “and Georgia is leading the nation in it.”
He said conservatives like them because they save money, and progressives like them because they can see the benefit to the individual.
“You see them change over time,” he said. “It’s one of the most gratifying things I’ve done as a judge.”
And he doesn’t want to end it anytime soon. Ozburn has submitted paperwork to be considered a senior judge, a designation ordered by the governor.
Ozburn would be able to preside over the resource court until his successor is trained in its specialized work, and he’d be able to fill in for other judges as needed.
“The fortunate thing is that he’s not dying, and he’ll still be around to talk to and handle cases in times of need,” Ott said.
Other than work as a senior judge, and more time with golf, Ozburn plans to step up his involvement at Eastridge Community Church, where he is chairman of the deacons.
“I do a good bit there anyway,” he said, “but I plan to do more in the church there in terms of helping with programming and helping with the people who are in the church.
“Beyond that, I don’t know. I’m going to leave my options open and see what it leads to.”
Ozburn and his wife, Rhonda, have two adult sons and three granddaughters.