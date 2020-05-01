MONROE, Ga. — The Alcovy Circuit is down a judge after Samuel D. Ozburn’s retirement took effect Thursday.

Ozburn retired after 24 years on the Superior Court bench in Newton and Walton counties. Gov. Brian Kemp interviewed two finalists for the position Thursday but has not made a decision.

Via teleconference, Kemp interviewed Loganville attorney Lori B. Duff, then District Attorney Layla H. Zon.

Duff is a partner in the Jones & Duff law firm in Loganville. She is a graduate of Duke University and Emory University School of Law.

She has worked as a prosecutor in the Stone Mountain Circuit district attorney’s office and served as a pro tem judge in DeKalb County Juvenile Court.

Zon has served as the circuit’s top prosecutor since the previous district attorney, Ken Wynne, was appointed to a new seat on the Superior Court bench.

Zon is a graduate of Liberty University and the Georgia State University law school. She joined the Alcovy district attorney’s office as an assistant district attorney in 2000.

“We will make an announcement as soon as possible,” Candice L. Broce, Kemp’s director of communications and chief deputy executive counsel, told The Tribune on Friday morning.

Despite the COVID-19 emergency, Kemp is working through his appointments. On Friday, he named Ben Miller Jr. of Thomaston to serve on the Griffin Judicial Circuit Superior Court, succeeding Judge Mack Crawford.

Crawford pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor theft charge and resigned. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Crawford entered a plea in which he did not admit to wrongdoing but agreed the state could prove the charges against him.

He was indicted in 2018 on charges of taking more than $15,000 in Pike County court funds while a private attorney in 2002.