UPDATE: Police reported Saturday afternoon that Saint Griffin Jones was found and was safe.
ATHENS, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant kidnapped in a stolen vehicle.
Athens-Clarke County police responded at about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Live Oak Drive when a white 2020 Nissan Altima was stolen from the driveway with 9-month-old Saint Griffin Jones inside the car.
Saint is a light-skinned Black child. He has curly hair and weighs 18-20 pounds. He was wearing an all-white onesie.
The car has a Georgia license plate CRK4471.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Saint or the car is asked to call 911 immediately.
