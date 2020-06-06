Randy McGinley took the oath of office Monday to become the new interim district attorney to fill the role until the next election.
McGinley, who served as assistant district attorney under DA Layla Zon before she was named as the newest district judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit by Gov. Brian Kemp, was sworn into the office by Judge John Ott on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’ve watched Randy grow in this role,” Ott said before the ceremony. “It’s a great step for him.”
Zon, fresh from her own swearing in ceremony at the Georgia Capitol that morning, also spoke, saying she expected great things from her former subordinate.
“I’m proud of him,” she said. “He’s been a tremendous asset to this office and a loyal employee.”
McGinley, 38, of Bold Springs, took the oath to become head of the county’s prosecutorial office, where he’s worked for the past nine years.
“It’s gone by very fast,” McGinley said. “I just want to thank everyone for your support. I look forward to everything coming in the future.”
McGinley is a 2004 graduate of Georgia Tech and a 2011 graduate of the Mercer School of Law. Before returning to law school, he owned his own real estate appraisal company.
He was named chief assistant district attorney in Zon’s office in January 2017, succeeding Melanie Bell after she became probate judge and chief magistrate judge in Newton County.
Zon served as district attorney from 2010 until her appointment as Superior Court judge by Gov. Brian Kemp, who now will choose the next district attorney.
McGinley had announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to serve as district attorney when Zon planned to run for the judge seat she now holds, when it appeared that seat would be up for election. Those plans changed when Judge Samuel D. Ozburn retired, giving the governor appointing authority and changing the election cycle.
The next district attorney election will be in 2022.
McGinley has tried more than 50 cases to verdict in the district attorney’s office, including numerous murder cases.
He prosecuted the cold case conviction of Perry Brown, found guilty in 2017 of murder in the death of school system maintenance worker Willie Joe Beasley in 1988. The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 2018.
McGinley also prosecuted Monroe business owners Mike Cash Sr. and Deborah Cash on racketeering charges.
Editor and Publisher David Clemons contributed to this report.
