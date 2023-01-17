From staff reports
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Loganville man. The incident took place in Snellville.
The Snellville Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Jan. 16. One man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
Preliminary information indicates that around 5 a.m., a Snellville Police Department officer was on patrol on Main Street West. The officer found a car at the Speedway gas station that an internal BOLO had been issued for stemming from incidents that happened earlier that morning. From the previous incidents, it was believed the driver of the car, later identified as Raymond Johnson, age 28, of Loganville, was armed with a handgun. The officer attempted to contact Johnson, but he was not in the car.
The officer saw Johnson come out of the Speedway gas station. Johnson briefly spoke with the officer before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the officer.
The officer then shot Johnson. Johnson was taken to a local hospital and treated before being taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting.
Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.
