Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that he is considering a run for the Georgia state house seat currently filled by State Rep. Tom Kirby.
Kirby, R-Loganville, announced earlier this week that he would not seek reelection in 2022. He was first elected to the House in 2012, taking a special election after Rep. Len Walker’s resignation.
“I am considering to run for that seat as a conservative Republican,” Martinez said. He remarked that he could bring “a lot of experience and energy” to the 114th district, which includes the city of Loganville.
“We’re not going to leave the people of Loganville behind,” Martinez said.
The 114th Georgia House district includes western Walton County, as well as parts of Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
Martinez was elected mayor of Loganville in 2017. He is the first minority mayor Walton County has had.
Martinez served on the Loganville City Council from 2011-17. He is a businessman and U.S. Navy veteran who strongly supported former President Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.