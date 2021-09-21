Monroe and Walton County gave Olympian Javianne Oliver a hero’s welcome this weekend as she returned in victory as a silver medalist to a parade and ceremony in her honor.
People from all over the county lined Broad Street Saturday morning for the celebratory parade, led by the Monroe Area High School Junior ROTC color guard and the MAHS marching band, as Oliver and her parents waved to the cheering crowd while driving down Broad Street.
Deborah Brown, of Monroe, brought her 5-year-old granddaughter, Sadie Foster, with her to celebrate Oliver’s homecoming.
“We came out to celebrate our Olympic champion, Javianne,” Brown said. “We watched her win her silver medal and wanted to come out and see this. We’re excited.”
After the parade, Oliver circled around to the Historic Walton County Courthouse, where the crowds thronged onto the lawn to see Walton dignitaries celebrate Oliver’s achievement with a ceremony on the courthouse steps.
Mayor John Howard of Monroe presented Oliver with the key to the city, noting so far that the city only seemed to do this for Olympians.
“This has only happened once before, I believe, with Miss Patricia Roberts,” Howard said.
Roberts, who stood in attendance at the ceremony Saturday, won a silver medal as part of the U.S. women’s basketball team in 1976, the first from Monroe to medal at the Olympics.
Roberts reflected on her own homecoming parade 45 years ago and said she was glad Monroe could do the same for Oliver.
“I’m happy Monroe showed up for Javianne,” Roberts said. “It was wonderful to see her get a hero’s welcome.”
Walton County Chairman David Thompson read a proclamation celebrating Oliver’s accomplishments and said Saturday was a special day for her and the county both.
“On behalf of Walton County, we are proclaiming this Javianne Oliver Day,” Thompson said.
State Rep. Bruce Williamson presented Oliver with a similar proclamation from the General Assembly.
“We are so proud of you,” Williamson said to Oliver. “It’s wonderful to come to our hometown to celebrate something good and positive.”
Teri Smiley, president of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, presented Oliver with a basket full of goodies and congratulations on her behalf, as well.
“We are so Walton Proud of you,” Smiley said.
Finally, Principal Bryan Hicks, of Oliver’s alma mater MAHS, was the last to celebrate Oliver’s achievement.
“We’re very proud to be here today,” Hicks said. “We can say we knew her when. Not only is she now one of the elite — and Monroe has produced two of them in 45 years — but she is a role model to so many who will come after her. We could not be more happy or proud of her accomplishment.”
Oliver said she was a bit overwhelmed by it all but was thrilled to see so many come out and share in her big moment.
“It’s still surreal,” she said. “This is probably the most I’ve actually celebrated since I won, so it’s just really starting to set in. It’s a great feeling.”
