SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The two public school districts in Walton County received thousands of dollars each in grants from the Facebook Newton Data Center.
The largest single grant went to the Walton County School District, which gets $52,865 to build both instructional capacity and student interest in programming by introducing a STEMscopes module for all 900 fifth grade students.
Social Circle Primary School received $3,174 to help buy Google Jamboards for use in the classroom. The Jamboard is an interactive digital whiteboard that can be used for online collaboration.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia, which serves Walton County, also received a grant. The $35,000 gift will support technology in clubs across six main areas: network engineering, equipment, policies, digital safety, personnel and training.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia is blown away by the generosity of Facebook,” CEO Bob Mackey said.
“This gift to our youth who need us most will allow us to continue our world class, life-changing programming from engineering to tech. Together we continue to make a difference in the lives of youth because of gifts such as Facebook’s.”
Other recipients include Camp Twin Lakes, Family Promise of NewRock, Georgia State University, the Jasper County Charter System, the Newton County Library System, Newton County School System and Sustainable Newton.
“The Facebook Community Action Grants have been life-changing in our community,” Alan Verner, chairman of the Joint Development Authority, said.
“Facebook is a true community partner invested in supporting our communities near and far.”
The JDA of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties worked with Facebook to bring the company to Stanton Springs in 2018 for a massive data center.
