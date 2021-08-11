Madison business owner Brett Mauldin became the first candidate in the field to follow Burt Jones in the state Senate.
Mauldin, 39, will be running in the 2022 Republican primary for Senate District 25. Jones, a Jackson Republican, announced this week he is running for lieutenant governor.
“After much discussion and prayer with my family, I am excited to announce that I will be running for state Senate District 25,” Mauldin said in a statement Wednesday morning.
“Our time on earth is short and I firmly believe we must make every moment count. That’s why I am committed to continuing my service to my family, our community and this great state in the Senate to fight to protect our values and freedoms to ensure a brighter future for my children and yours.”
Mauldin moved with his family to the Lake Oconee area at age 8 when his father started a construction company and his mother worked in health care. Mauldin attended Gatewood Academy and the University of West Georgia, and he completed a degree in business administration with a minor in theology from Lee University.
Mauldin began to work at his father’s company, Marble Works of Eatonton, at age 11. He is now the president of the company.
He formerly served as a part-time youth minister at LakePoint Community Church.
Mauldin and his wife, Candice, have three children, Bankston, Morgan and Gray Ann. They are members of Fusion Church of Madison.
Although Mauldin is the first to announce his campaign, the field is expected to grow in the seat that covers all or parts of nine counties stretching from Social Circle south to Macon.
Former state Sen. Rick Jeffares, R-Locust Grove, is expected to jump in the race as well. He represented Senate District 17 from 2011-17 and when he was elected, the district included southern Walton County.
Jeffares resigned to run for lieutenant governor in the 2018 GOP primary but fell short of the runoff.
Mauldin issued this statement:
“I’m not a politician or slick talker. As a Christian, husband, father and small-businessman, I have seen firsthand the need for faith-centered, business-minded conservatives to stand up and fight for our future. I am ready to take on the radical left and the woke mob, and protect life at all stages, safeguard our gun rights, back the men and women who wear the badge, and fight for election integrity.
“I vow to take my business experience to the state Senate to keep the (former president Donald) Trump economy open and roaring. We are in the fight of our lives to save our future from the radical left and I am ready to win.
“You have my word, I will stand every day to protect faith, family and freedom, and I will strive to make my family and the people of this district proud. I look forward to earning your trust and support and ask for your prayers and votes.”
