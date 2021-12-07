There’s no true day off for firefighters. In fact, emergency calls they receive from Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year’s sometimes proves more challenging.
Fire chiefs from Walton County Fire Rescue and the Monroe Fire Department shared a few of their most memorable calls and typical job challenges – as well as a couple of fire station holiday recipes – with The Walton Tribune.
“In high school I was a member of Walton County’s fire explorer post,” Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes recalled. “At Christmas, we were given the name of a family with several children that did not have the means to provide for a traditional Christmas morning experience. As a group we raised funds and went shopping to get as many of the items that they had requested.
“You could tell by their list that these children were not accustomed to having much; most of what they asked for would be considered essentials (like) clothing, toiletries, etc., and not the latest and greatest toys. “Thankfully, we were not only able to buy what they asked for, but also some fun extras. We met bright and early on Christmas morning with Santa and the on-duty crew. From there we ‘responded’ to their home, turning on the lights and sirens a few houses down. As we pulled into their driveway, the children were outside in complete awe and crying with excitement to see Santa personally delivering their Christmas gifts from a fire engine.
“These children went from waking up Christmas morning to find nothing under their tree to having a Christmas that neither they, nor I, will forget. In fact, all these years later this remains one of my most memorable Christmas mornings.”
Dykes said his mother told him that this experience “changed him,” and helped set him on his career path.
Walton County Fire Rescue Chief Kevin Haney and Assistant Chief Craig League, both 30-year firefighting veterans, said Dykes’ experience of firefighters helping at risk families in the community is common.
“All of us at some point in time have adopted a family,” Haney said.
He said WCFR personnel are participating in the Shop with a Hero program Saturday morning at the Walmart in Loganville. Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said Loganville’s first responders would also be there to take at-risk children shopping for toys, clothing and other essentials.
League and Dykes also touched on how cold winter temperatures and poverty can be a deadly combination.
League remembers responding to a fire at a rental home, where the only way an elderly woman had to heat her home was by opening her kitchen oven door. This is hazardous, and although firefighters advise people against it, some continue to do so out of desperation, Dykes said.
Monroe Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said most agencies have smoke detector and fire extinguisher giveaway programs. Armstrong said Lemon Tree Academy recently bought smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and asked firefighters to distribute these lifesaving tools to area families that needed them.
“I’ll tell people, ‘Skip the Chick fil A and get a smoke detector,’” Armstrong said. He said these can be bought for a relatively low cost and do save lives.
WCFR Training Chief Doug Brown said the department sometimes gets requests from elderly citizens to replace their smoke detector batteries.
“Some of these detectors are 10-feet high on the wall, so we’ll go out and change the batteries for them,” Brown said.
In addition to seeing fires unintentionally caused by people trying to keep warm in winter, such as when unattended space heaters catch blankets or drapes on fire, League said Christmas trees and candles can also be fire safety issues at the holidays.
Although there haven’t been a lot of cold days yet this winter “the chimney fires are coming,” Armstrong warned.
League said he remembered one young couple that threw an abundance of kindling fire sticks into their fireplace and it burned so hot it set their chimney on fire.
“The chimney sounded like a jet engine,” he said.
Haney and League said WCFR gets a higher volume of accident calls around the holidays, often due to people driving drunk.
Brown said they also get more calls related to deaths from natural causes, like long illnesses, around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“People are trying to hold on until the holidays,” he said.
Dykes said mental health related emergencies also seem more prevalent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
“A lot of people are lonely,” he said.
Brown said firefighters, and their families, make sacrifices during the Christmas season as they do throughout the year. He said firefighters’ children learn that Santa may not come right at Christmas Eve; his visit may come before or after depending on the firefighter’s schedule.
The chiefs said firefighters often help one another out by covering shifts around the holidays, especially if a crewmember has young children at home and needs a few hours off duty. Firefighters are a close-knit group, they said.
“It’s basically your second family,” Haney said.
“That person you’re breaking bread with may be the person who saves your life the next day,” Dykes said.
And firefighters’ work families do like to eat.
League was hailed as a superior fire station cook, and kidded about his tendency to use every pot, pan, dish, small appliance and utensil available.
“Whoever cooks doesn’t do the dishes,” he said.
