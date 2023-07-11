Monroe Rotary Club

Celebrating the 85th anniversary of the Monroe Rotary Club are (from left) Leslie Swan; Mitchell Swan, incoming president of the Monroe Rotary Club; Gerry Taylor, District 6910 governor (2022-2023) and City of Monroe Mayor John Howard and his wife, Julie. Special to The Walton Tribune

The Monroe Rotary Club hosted a gala affair at the Wayfarer Ballroom in Monroe on May 16 attended by more than 120 local Rotarians, their guests as well as Rotarians from other clubs in Rotary District 6910 to celebrate the club’s 85th anniversary. 

Featured speakers for the celebration included Rotary District 6910 Governor Gerry Taylor, who is a member of the Classic City Rotary Club; Monroe Mayor John Howard; current president of the Rotary Club of Monroe and local businessman Marc McMain; incoming club president Col. Mitchell Swan (Ret.), and Dawn Griffin, a past president of the Monroe Rotary Club. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.