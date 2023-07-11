The Monroe Rotary Club hosted a gala affair at the Wayfarer Ballroom in Monroe on May 16 attended by more than 120 local Rotarians, their guests as well as Rotarians from other clubs in Rotary District 6910 to celebrate the club’s 85th anniversary.
Featured speakers for the celebration included Rotary District 6910 Governor Gerry Taylor, who is a member of the Classic City Rotary Club; Monroe Mayor John Howard; current president of the Rotary Club of Monroe and local businessman Marc McMain; incoming club president Col. Mitchell Swan (Ret.), and Dawn Griffin, a past president of the Monroe Rotary Club.
Griffin retired recently as president of Liberty First Bank. She continues her civic involvement as president of the Monroe Museum and is currently serving as the Rotary Club’s foundation chairman.
Worldwide there are more than 46,000 Rotary Clubs working together to promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; provide services to mothers and children; support education; grow local economies; and protect the environment.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million members. Internationally and locally, Rotary’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Club’s vision statement inspires every local club to stretch its abilities to set new goals: Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
District Governor Gerry Taylor surprised Club President Marc McMain with a congratulatory message from Rotary International President Jennifer Jones recognizing the 85 years of service by the Monroe Rotary Club to the Monroe area. A Canadian from Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Jones enjoys the distinction of “breaking the glass ceiling” when last summer she became the first female president of Rotary International. Rotary International first admitted women in 1989 to its organization. Over the last 10 years, the Monroe Rotary Club has enjoyed the service of four female presidents: Nancy Kinsey, Melinda Dally, Dawn Griffin, and Patti Souther. The president-elect in the coming year is Laurie Hawks.
Dawn Griffin presented the highlights of the club’s 85 years. The Monroe Rotary Club was formed on May 7, 1938, sponsored by the Waynesboro Rotary Club. Marshall Pollock served as the club’s first president. Pollock received his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1923 and practiced law in Monroe from 1942–64. During that time, he was elected mayor of Monroe, served as the founding member of Walton EMC, and was appointed the Solicitor General of the Western Judicial Circuit. The club’s early service included WWII bond and food drives and parties and movies for children at the Troy Theater.
In 1947 the Monroe Rotary Club sponsored the establishment of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. Johnny Byrd served as the chamber’s first president. For many years, the club sponsored the downtown Christmas decorations and parade.
“I was sponsored for membership in this club by our Georgia State Representative Bruce Williamson in the fall of 2005,” Griffin said. “I had the honor of serving as club president for the business year 2014-15.”
Since her induction, Griffin has served on several club committees and distinguished herself as the chairman of the Rotary Club Foundation for five years.
The complete version of this story was featured in the June 11 print edition of The Walton Tribune.
