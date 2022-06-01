The operator of a motorcycle was killed Wednesday morning during an accident on Hwy. 78 at Cown Road, Walton County Fire and Rescue officials said.
The crash involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck. The driver of the truck received “moderate” injuries and had to be removed from the vehicle.
