LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of the theft of catalytic converters from cars in Walton County.
Two were reported Monday morning.
A deputy on patrol at about 4 a.m. found a business van was tampered with at New Horizon in the 5800 block of Highway 20.
Less than an hour later, a deputy on patrol on Bailey Circle south of Loganville found the catalytic converter had been sawed off a van at Hope Community Church.
Maj. Darren Vinson advised residents to be mindful of where they park. Try parking in well-lighted areas.
He said deputies have increased their patrols at businesses, churches and neighborhoods in the county.
