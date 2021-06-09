MONROE, Ga. — Brad Bolemon has been tapped to lead Loganville High School as its next principal.
The Walton County Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Nathan Franklin’s recommendation of Bolemon to succeed Mike Robison as the principal at the largest school in the district.
Robison will become director of Title I and distance learning in the district. Both moves become effective July 1.
“As a seasoned educator and administrator, Dr. Bolemon brings a wealth of experience in secondary education from athletics to discipline to curriculum and instruction,” Franklin said in a statement from the district Wednesday.
“His personal character, proven track record of success and passion for Loganville High School made him the unanimous choice for this position. We look forward to seeing him continue to build on Loganville’s strong foundation of success.”
Bolemon taught at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta and Athens Academy before joining the staff of LHS in 2004 as a teacher. He transitioned into administration as an assistant principal at Youth Middle School in 2011 before returning to Loganville High as an assistant principal a year later.
He became athletic director in 2015 when Tommy Stringer retired.
Bolemon has a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College, a master’s from the University of Alabama and specialist and doctoral degrees from Lincoln Memorial University.
“I am certainly humbled by the opportunity to follow in the same seat as the three principals I’ve served under (two eventual superintendents in Gary Hobbs and Franklin, and now Robison), and am thankful for the responsibility that Dr. Franklin and the Board of Education have entrusted me,” Bolemon said.
“With a strong leadership team, amazing teachers and incredible support staff, I can confidently say that Loganville High School’s best days are before us. Using the foundation that has been laid, we will continue to provide students with academic rigor, unique experiences and positive relationships that prepare them to launch into ‘more’ beyond high school.
“I believe the students, families and staff are among some of the finest in Walton County and the state of Georgia. It’s been a privilege to be a part of the Loganville family since 2004 and a high honor to continue to serve and love them in this capacity.”
Bolemon played football and baseball while at Presbyterian and coached baseball at St. Pius and was a graduate assistant for intramural sports at the University of Georgia. He also coached baseball at Athens Academy.
He was the offensive coordinator in the Loganville football program from 2004-09, leaving coaching when he decided to pursue his doctorate and to devote time to coaching his daughter’s youth teams.
