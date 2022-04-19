The City of Monroe will be finalizing a blueprint for the city’s future growth over the next two months.
Last Tuesday, the Monroe City Council approved a resolution to send a draft of its updated comprehensive plan to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review.
Marilyn Hall, with Hall Consulting based in Watkinsville, briefed the council on how the community was heavily engaged in the comp plan process through surveys, workshops and steering committees.
Hall also listed numerous recommendations covered in the document during the public hearing portion of the council meeting.
One of these suggestions was to use form-based codes citywide.
These codes are an alternative to conventional codes. Form-based codes are a land development regulation that encourages affordable housing and mix-uses in a district. It also promotes walkability through bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Councilwoman Lee Malcom asked Hall to define affordable housing.
Hall replied she goes by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development that states a person should pay no more than 30% of their gross income on rent and utilities.
Hall said the upgraded plan also suggests the city create renter’s rights programs, facilitate the formation of a land trust, diversify Monroe’s types of housing and address substandard housing and poverty.
The consultant said another recommendation is to replace the city’s complaint-based system of code enforcement with systematic code enforcement. She said periodic inspections would better encourage code compliance.
Resident Ron Coleman spoke in favor of the comp plan and the establishment of affordable housing.
Coleman said he was concerned with outside investors buying homes in Monroe to rent to local citizens at high rates.
“If I’m working fulltime I should be able to have some housing; especially if my spouse is also working,” he said.
Coleman added he was concerned that elderly residents on fixed incomes would have a difficult time finding affordable housing here if changes aren’t made.
Hall reiterated that other elements of the comp plan also include population; economic development and natural and cultural resources.
The state of Georgia requires county and municipal governments to update comprehensive plans every five years. The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission facilitated the city’s comp plan in 2017.
Cities that submit comp plans to DCA for approval may be eligible to apply for a Community Development Block Grant.
CDBG funding can be used toward improvement projects like water and sewer upgrades.
In addition, the comp plan process will help Monroe develop a land use map. The plan should be ready for adoption by June 14.
