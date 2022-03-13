MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe man faces charges for drunken driving after a crash that sent several people to a hospital and closed a highway for several hours Friday night.
The Georgia State Patrol said 56-year-old Dwayne Jackson drifted out of his lane while driving westbound on state Route 138 and hit another vehicle, sparking what became a five-vehicle pileup near the Alcovy River bridge.
Cpl. Cal Barton said Jackson, driving an Acura TL, collided with left side of the Cadillac Escalade of 76-year-old William Couey of Monroe.
That caused the Cadillac SUV to hit the left side of a westbound Ford Explorer, then to hit a Volkswagen Jetta head-on before finally hitting a Ford F-150.
Jackson was charged with driving under the influence and more charges are pending, Barton said. Jackson sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Couey also faced serious injuries. An ambulance transported him to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Stacey White, 52, of Lake Elsinore, California, was hurt seriously and taken to Piedmont Walton. She was the driver of the Volkswagen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.