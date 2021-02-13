MONROE — The Monroe City Council approved one variance and denied another during a regular meeting held online Tuesday.
In a 6-1 vote with Vice Mayor Larry Bradley opposed, the council denied a request to reduce the size of two lots in a proposed subdivision zoned R1A with conditions.
Council members Ross Bradley, Myoshia Crawford, David Dickinson, Norman Garrett, Tyler Gregory and Nathan Little voted to deny the variance. Councilwoman Lee Malcolm abstained. Dickinson made the motion to deny the variance and Garrett seconded the motion.
Larry Bradley said variances are a means of assisting applicants to do what they’d like with their property.
“If we’re not going to approve any variance, that’s there for the purpose of helping the applicant, then it’s no reason to have a variance. Because the large majority of them that’s what they’re there for.”
The proposed lots, 603 and 606 Alcovy St., are located in the proposed subdivision Birchfields on Alcovy.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Department informed council that the project was rezoned on May 8, 2018, and that the lots in the proposed subdivision were supposed to conform to the rezone that was granted with conditions.
“This design falls short of the conditional rezone parameters agreed to which reduced the required lot size by granting R1A zoning with conditions,” department staff stated in their report to council.
“The designer has had over 21⁄2 years to modify this design for conformance. This was an approximately 30% reduction in lot size at that time, from 14,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.”
Council members swiftly approved a variance for 1360 Armistead Circle, allowing the applicant to install a street facing garage and driveway for an existing single-family home in a neighborhood built in the mid-1960s.
Department staff reported that most of the homes on Armistead that have carports or garages “on grade” were either front entry garages or carports that had been enclosed. The applicant stated in their application that the size of the property did not allow for a side or rear garage and driveway.
In other city business, the council approved a contract with Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction for an $888,888 rehabilitation and paving project for Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport Runway 3/21. The Airport Committee recommended approval of the contract during a Feb. 2 work session.
Council members approved a contract with Mid-South Builders for sanitary sewer improvements on the Alcovy River Outfall at a cost of $1,515,000. The council also approved a 5% contingency fund of $75,775 with Mid-South.
The project will provide sewer beginning at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Georgia 138) and running along the Alcovy River down to a pump station at Michael Etchison Road.
“This project will have the ability to provide sanitary sewer service to parcels along Highway 138, Highway 78 and along the west side of Michael Etchison Road,” according to the staff report.
The Utilities Committee recommended approval of this contract on Feb. 2.
Council members listened to a first reading of an amendment to the city’s possession of marijuana ordinance. City attorney Paul Rosenthal said the proposed amendment was simply meant to “clean up” language in the ordinance.
Garrett then asked about the penalty for marijuana possession of 1 ounce or less within the city. The ordinance’s maximum penalty is a fine of $1,000 and six-month confinement, Rosenthal explained. The city attorney added most violators of this ordinance were fined an average of $750 as long as there were no aggravating circumstances.
Garrett said he would like to discuss the matter further, to possibly consider the viability of a flat fine. Rosenthal said the council is the policy-making body for the city, but advised they first speak with police Chief R.V. Watts before considering any possible changes to the ordinance.
City leaders approved renewing property and casualty insurance with Travelers, from April 6, 2021, to April 6, 2022.
The council also approved a beer and wine package sales application from M&S Food Mart located at 220 E. Spring St.
