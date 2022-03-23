HARTWELL, Ga. — A Hart County commissioner and his son were arrested this week after a fight involving guns.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday it had arrested 64-year-old Ricky Carter and his 34-year-old son, Jake Carter.
Ricky Carter is a member of the Hart County Board of Commissioners.
The Hart County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with an assault investigation from Saturday after deputies responded to a call of a fight in progress at a home on Lavonia Highway in Hartwell.
Once there, deputies heard from a woman who said there were people fighting behind the home and that guns were involved. The deputies reported finding a man who had been beaten significantly and encountered both Ricky Carter and Jake Carter, who had firearms.
The GBI said sheriff’s investigators determined a dispute started over property claimed by multiple people who were involved in the fight. Paramedics responded and one person was taken to a hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI on Monday to assist with the investigation, and Ricky Carter was charged the next day with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of cruelty to children.
At the time of the incident, Ricky Carter was charged with terroristic threats or acts and pointing a pistol at another and had been granted bond. Jake Carter had been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats/acts and three counts of cruelty to children.
Ricky Carter is a lifelong resident of Hart County, according to his biography on the county’s website. He works as a contractor and was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2012. He is a former station commander in the Hart County Fire Department.
