COVINGTON, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is endorsing state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville to be his successor when Hice leaves office in 2022 to run for secretary of state.
Hice, R-Greensboro, who represents Walton County in Georgia's 10th Congressional District, said he and his wife, Dee Dee, are endorsing Barr because he is “a proven fighter who will put America first and be an active member of the Freedom Caucus.”
“We did not take this decision lightly and at the end of the day, it was made as a family with careful consideration and much prayer,” Hice said in a statement posted on Barr's campaign Facebook page.
The Freedom Caucus is an ultra-conservative group of congressmen which heavily supported President Donald Trump and the belief that voting irregularities in Georgia and other states led to Trump’s loss to Biden in 2020. Hice regularly appears as the Caucus’ spokesman on TV news programs.
Hice has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Georgia secretary of state in the 2022 primary election. Trump has endorsed him.
Hice said, “It's been the honor of a lifetime to fight for our values in Washington, but the fight is far from over."
President Joe Biden’s administration “is out of control and now more than ever we need patriots who will stand up for our country,” Hice said.
“The candidate elected will be our Congressman, as well as our children’s and grandchildren’s. We know you can trust Timothy to represent your family because we trust him to represent ours,” Hice said.
Barr is among at least 12 announced Republican candidates for Hice's seat representing the heavily Republican, 25-county district. Two Democrats also have announced their candidacies.
A homebuilder from Gwinnett County — outside the current lines of the 10th District, which is subject to change in redistricting —Barr was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2012 representing District 103.
He said in a statement, “Congressman Jody Hice has been a constant and unwavering conservative champion in Washington. As a pillar of the House Freedom Caucus and a man of great integrity, I am honored to receive his and Dee Dee’s support.
“Jody’s departure from Washington will, without a doubt, leave a large void of principled leadership. I take this endorsement with the full understanding of the responsibility that comes with it.
“I’m ready and eager to fight in the trenches so that Jody’s family, my family, and your family have the opportunity to enjoy our precious freedom. Together, we can ensure our country remains a beacon of liberty in the world for generations to come.”
