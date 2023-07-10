Dorcas Yvonne Jernigan

A celebration of life Dorcas Yvonne Jernigan is set for Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First African Baptist Church, 130 Tyler Street, Monroe. Internment will be in Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe. Viewing will be at Young-Levett Funeral Home Monroe Chapel on Thursday, July 13, from 12-8 p.m. with family hours from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you offer donations to the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund in Dorcas Jernigan’s name.

Dorcas Yvonne Jernigan, age 72, of Loganville, passed away on July 4, 2023. 

Born on Feb. 28, 1951, to Flossie Etchison Hill and Albert Jernigan in Monroe, Dorcas was raised in Monroe and lived in Walton County for most of her life. 

