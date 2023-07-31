The Social Circle Board of Education remains committed to its deal with the city of Social Circle for land on the Social Circle Bypass for constructing a replacement campus for the district.

On Thursday, Social Circle landowner Michael Hornsby emailed Carrie Booher, superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, with a new offer on his property on West Hightower Trail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.