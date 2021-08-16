MONROE, Ga. — Tropical Storm Fred is expected to bring soaking rainfall to north Georgia early this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for 65 north and middle Georgia counties from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.
Rainfall associated with the storm will begin to move into the area early Tuesday and spread across the region throughout the day.
Some 2-5 inches of rain is expected, and some areas could get more.
Flash Flood Watch in effect for portions of north and central Georgia from late tonight through Wednesday morning. With #Fred moving through, periods of heavy rain on top of nearly-saturated soils will lead to instances of flash flooding. 🌧️ (continued in following Tweet) #gawx pic.twitter.com/T4DdpuhPhs— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 16, 2021
The Athens area forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday morning, becoming likely in the afternoon, and highs in the lower 80s. Expect southeast winds of 20-30 mph and a chance of rain at 80%.
Monday night, more showers with thunderstorms will be likely with lows around 70. East winds of 5-10 mph are expected with the chance of rain 80%.
Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely all day with highs around 80 and east winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 90%.
Monday morning, Tropical Storm Fred was moving north toward the Florida Panhandle. Heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge were expected along the Florida Gulf Coast and Big Bend area later Monday.
At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 90 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida coast between Navarre and the Wakulla/Jefferson county line.
