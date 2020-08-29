FIRST OF TWO PARTS
MONROE, Ga. — Tyler Gregory said his work as the director of the Monroe Art Guild deepened his commitment to the city. Now, he wants to take that to another level through elected office.
Gregory, 35, is a candidate in the Nov. 3 special election to fill out the last year of a term for the District 6 seat on the Monroe City Council. The seat has been vacant since Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock died.
Spencer Seay is also running in the special, nonpartisan, election.
Gregory is a graduate of Gilmer County High School with an associate degree from Young Harris College and a Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of Georgia in 2014.
After working with the Art Guild (now the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts), Gregory is now the owner of Gregory STC, which focuses on grant writing, strategic planning and consulting services, working with local nonprofits.
He’s also a partner in MW-Carpentry, specializing in home improvement.
Previously, Gregory worked as an area manager for The Erosion Co. and as an after-school tutor in the Walton County School District.
“I believe in Monroe,” Gregory said. “My commitment grew deeper when I served as the director of Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and worked closely with the city.
“I’ve since continued to stay involved personally and professionally. Monroe has experienced awesome growth and it’s our duty to ensure that continued growth benefits the citizens of Monroe. I believe that serving on City Council will allow me to use my voice and experience to ensure my neighbors’ hopes and concerns are represented well and the right choices are made for our town.”
Gregory said he wants to help Monroe reach its possibilities.
“I have focused my time in Monroe on building community — in my neighborhood, through my work and with my church,” he said. “My wife and I love our home, our neighborhood and this town.
“I want to do my part to ensure Monroe continues to be a wonderful place to live, work and plan. I will do this by making smart, thoughtful decisions that use our resources well and benefit everyone in our community.”
