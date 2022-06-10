Social Circle Development Authority Chair Hal Dally updated City Council members on recent real estate transactions during a June 2 work session. City manager Eric Taylor said misinformation about the sale of authority property located on Social Circle Parkway and East Hightower Trail had recently circulated on social media.
Dally said property was sold to an Atlanta company that plans to build three large spec buildings totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet off Social Circle Parkway. He maintains that the property is zoned for industrial development according to the future land use map.
Dally said that Social Circle does not have an inventory of industrial buildings, and this sale will help resolve that specific issue.
Taylor said the owner of the property is also asking for several setback variances and a variance regarding parking. The variances will be heard by the Planning and Corridor Commission at a future meeting that will be scheduled once the city receives a Development of Regional Impact report from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, he said. After the city’s planning commission considers the variances it will make recommendations to the City Council, which will then vote to accept or reject the planning commission’s recommendations whole or in part at a future council meeting.
Dally added that the authority sold 1.93 acres at the corner of Social Circle Parkway and East Hightower Trail for $500,000 and 50 acres left over from the Dart/Solo Cup transaction, mostly wetlands, for $500,000. The authority’s sale of this property has effectively placed it back on the tax rolls, he said.
“We (the authority) now have $1.2 in the bank,” Dally said.
In other City Council business, fire Chief Ken Zaydel presented his findings on the city’s fuel costs and fuel purchasing options. Zaydel compared costs with other fuel companies and explored what the costs might be should the city decide to install its own fuel tanks.
He said the city’s average annual fuel use is 8,500 gallons of diesel and 40,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline, based on a 90-day fuel usage report.
“Based on last quarter’s fuel costs we will spend approximately $38,903 for diesel and $139,906 for unleaded gasoline for a total fuel cost for the city of $178,810 this year,” Zaydel said.
Zaydel spoke to Dennis Meadows with C&M Equipment in Watkinsville to gather estimates on what it would cost the city to install a fueling station comprised of two 12,000 gallon underground tanks. The fire chief said he was told that it would cost between $150,000 to $200,000 to install “a two-product station, install the monitoring, fuel master tracking system, concrete pads, electrical and data lines.” He added that it would take about 18 months to install an in-house fueling station, due to current supply chain issues. Zaydel said it could take the city years to recover its investment and would only save the city around $2,000 annually for diesel and $4,000 for unleaded, should Social Circle install its own fueling station.
“This savings would be negated by the annual monitoring costs for the tanks, fuel system tracking software and maintenance contract for the equipment,” he said. “Depending on the actual cost of installation of a fuel station it could take between 25 and 33 years to get a return on investment from installation based off our current usage amounts.”
Zaydel recommended that Social Circle not change its policy and stay with its current fuel provider, Wright Express, or a similar company and wait to see if gas prices level out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.