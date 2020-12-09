MONROE, Ga. — The recounts, runoff and surge of mail-in voting mean Walton County will spend an extra $195,000 on elections this year.
County commissioners said they had little choice. They voted unanimously Dec. 1 to eat the expense.
“We might make the news again if we decide not to fund it,” Chairman Kevin Little said.
The money goes to fund contract labor and overtime. Officials said the costs were so much more than budgeted because of the pandemic, recounts and, now, two runoffs for Senate.
“Normally contract labor for an election is not a lot,” Board of Elections Chairwoman Lori Wood said.
Typically the county uses just a single location, at the Walton County Government Building for the three weeks of in-person early voting. But the social distancing requirements wrought by COVID-19 meant the need for a larger space, and county officials already had approved a second location, in Loganville, for early voting.
And the 2020 elections were the first in Walton County to use the new touchscreen voting with a paper receipt that’s scanned, after many years of the old touchscreen, paperless, balloting.
“Because of COVID and the new equipment and assigning more responsibilities than normal to a precinct, unfortunately our budgeted money was not enough,” Wood said.
And there are still the runoffs to go. Never before has a state seen two runoffs for Senate seats, but incumbent David Perdue fell just short of 50% in his attempt to win a second term, and Kelly Loeffler, appointed by the governor late last year, must win a special election to hold her seat until it comes up for a full six-year term in 2022.
Opposing them are Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.
Control of the Senate hangs on the outcome. Republicans currently hold 52 seats, but if Perdue and Loeffler are voted out, an even split favors Democrats once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becomes the president of the Senate and can break ties.
“We’re expecting a huge turnout,” Wood said.
Early voting begins Monday at Meridian Park in Loganville and the Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe — and for thousands of Walton residents, by mail through absentee ballots.
“The applications are coming in like crazy,” Wood said last week.
“We’ve already got temporary staff in the office helping. We’ve gotten in thousands so far.”
She expected the turnout to rival that of the general election last month. Some 73% of Walton County’s 70,000 registered voters cast ballots.
And Wood urged voters to go directly to the source if they have concerns about elections or counting of ballots.
“If anybody has any questions, please call the office,” she said. “Don’t read what’s swarming around Facebook. Or stop by. Now that we’re in our office – we’ve been there for several months, so we encourage people to stop by and see us.”
The Board of Elections is at 1110 E. Spring St., Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.