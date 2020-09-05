WINDER, Ga. — Sean Kipe’s work scouting the location for an HBO series brought him to Winder. While there, it didn’t take long to hear about the Dixie Mafia.
The group active in the 1960s and ’70s, most notably in northeast Georgia, was well known for crime. The stories live on today and Kipe soon was introduced to Billy Stonewall “Stoney” Birt, son of the infamous Billy Sunday Birt, a man thought to have killed more people than anyone in Georgia’s history.
Their meetings led to a podcast, “In the Red Clay,” released last month.
Kipe said it started as a 10-episode series but there was so much content that he soon realized it would have to be longer. A new episode is released each Tuesday. In the most recent episode, Kipe talks to Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman about a 1971 murder.
Most of the interviews take place in the Rock Solid distillery, which Stoney Birt has opened in Winder’s old Superior Garment Co.
“Before he opened to the public, that was our meeting spot,” Kipe said.
The interviews took place over more than a year at the distillery on Woodlawn Avenue.
“It sort of kept our relationship going,” he said, “and it was like something new has come up and I need to interview him about this again.”
The distillery opened late last month.
