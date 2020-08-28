ATHENS, Ga. — The suspect in a fatal gas station shooting remained in jail Friday.
Mark Alden Howard, 52, of Athens, was fatally shot late Tuesday afternoon at the Chevron in the 400 block of North Avenue.
Reginald Lang Kelley, 45, of Colbert, was arrested hours later and charged with murder and taken to the Clarke County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call police Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165.
