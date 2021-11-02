The Walton voters chose to approve a new round of the 1% education sales tax as the ELOST passed Tuesday.
The yes votes overwhelmed the no votes, with 3,863 voting in favor of renewing the sales tax, with 1,955 voting against.
The Education Local Option Sales Tax is a penny sales tax earmarked for various school capital projects, as well as equipment and technology needs such as school buses and computers and tablet devices.
This newest iteration of the ELOST is already set to fund a new campus for Social Circle Elementary School, the latest school building to go up with sales tax funding.
School officials with both the Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools, which divide the sales tax funding based on student population, issued a joint statement on the passage of the renewed tax.
"The Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools greatly appreciate the support of Walton County's citizens," the statement read. "ELOST funds are vital to keeping local schools modern and safe for our students, teachers and staff. These funds will continue to be utilized in the most efficient manner to improve facilities and purchase equipment that ensure students have access to safe, engaging learning environments."
