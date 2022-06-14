Last week the Loganville City Council approved a proposed $13.9 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and immediately after approved a $200,000 budget amendment to move utilities in preparation for a Hwy. 20 road improvement project.
The City Council won’t be asked to consider the millage rate until August, said city manager Danny Roberts. The 2022-23 FY budget was based on the current millage rate of 11.561, Roberts said. The city’s new fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30. The coming fiscal year’s budget of $13,964,402 is an increase of $1,371,904 over the current $12,592,498 budget.
During a June 6 public hearing on the budget, Roberts said the city can anticipate a 10% increase in revenue due to sales tax revenues, insurance premiums, some construction, court fees and building permits.
“We are growing so therefore you see this reflected in the revenue,” he said. “Now when you increase revenue, you have to increase expenditures.”
Infrastructure projects and repairs and increased chemical costs for the water treatment plant are included in next year’s budget, he added.
“Not one department was cut,” Roberts said. “Revenue is up so they received what (equipment, personnel) they asked for. These were needs, not wants.”
Some of the expenditures in the FY 2023 budget include hiring three firefighter/EMTs, a Main Street director and a city planner to be trained to replace Planning and Development director Tim Prater. Prater intends to retire in December 2023.
In other city business, council members voted 4-1 to authorize the Loganville Police Department to buy out contracts to recruit superb officer candidates only if all other recruiting avenues fail.
Police Chief Dick Lowry suggested the City Council consider buying out law enforcement training contracts at a cost of $24,000 per officer for no more than two officers within a single fiscal year.
Lowry cited a provision in state law that requires a police candidate who is sponsored through the police academy to remain with the sponsoring agency for 24 months. If a candidate leaves the sponsoring agency for employment with another department, that department must pay for the cost of the training to include salary, benefits and uniforms. If the hire is made 15 months after the candidate has attended the police academy, reimbursement is reduced to half the cost of training.
Lowry said other police chiefs across metro Atlanta are experiencing the same issue; that of hiring and keeping certified, quality police officers.
Officers whose contracts are bought out by Loganville would not be eligible for other hiring incentives such as sign-up and retention bonuses.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger voted against the new policy. Councilman Bill DuVall was absent due to illness.
During last week’s work session, both Huntsinger and Councilwoman Melanie Long expressed concerns over the policy. Both said they strongly support law enforcement but do not like the idea of buying out a candidate’s contract with another agency.
“It’s an integrity issue,” Huntsinger said.
“I’m torn,” Long said. “For me, two years (to commit to an agency) is not a lot to ask.”
Long wanted to be sure that the contract buyout policy would not become standard practice and be used sparingly and only in the case of recruiting exceptional officer candidates.
The council also approved purchasing two fire trucks and equipment for $1.1 million plus a 5% contingency. Money from the 2019 Walton County SLPOST will fund the purchase. It will take over a year before the fire trucks will be delivered. The immediate authorization for the purchase was requested to get ahead of an expected 7% price increase within 90 days, city officials said.
