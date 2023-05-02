Patrick Graham, proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune, announced Monday he has sold the three papers he previously owned in Alabama.
In a deal that was finalized Friday, Graham sold Alabama-based publications The Sand Mountain Reporter (Albertville, Alabama), the Times-Journal (Fort Payne, Alabama) and the Jackson County Sentinel (Scottsboro, Alabama).
Graham will continue owning and publishing his Georgia newspapers, The Walton Tribune in Monroe and The Covington News in Covington.
He will also continue to own and operate a commercial printing company in Scottsboro.
As a result, Graham said the sale of the Alabama papers will have no impact on the publication of the Monroe and Covington papers, which already print in Scottsboro.
Graham added he wished his now former employees all the best under the papers’ new owner, Nick Jones of Southern Torch Inc.
