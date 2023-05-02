Patrick Graham, proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune, announced Monday he has sold the three papers he previously owned in Alabama.

In a deal that was finalized Friday, Graham sold Alabama-based publications The Sand Mountain Reporter (Albertville, Alabama), the Times-Journal (Fort Payne, Alabama) and the Jackson County Sentinel (Scottsboro, Alabama).

