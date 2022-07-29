Kyle Bellnier

16-year-old Kyle Bellnier has developed a unique hobby of collecting and restoring tornado sirens. The local youth said he developed the interest through an interest in air conditioners. Since then, he has started collecting and trading his way to a diverse collection.

 Cheyenne Tolleson | The Walton Tribune

Spinning off a prior career interest in heating and air, Kyle Bellnier, a local 16-year-old, has picked up a recent intrigue of tornado sirens.

“One of my friends has always been into them—like I am with working with air conditioners—so he kind of got me interested in the way that they work,” said Bellnier.

