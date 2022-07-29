Spinning off a prior career interest in heating and air, Kyle Bellnier, a local 16-year-old, has picked up a recent intrigue of tornado sirens.
“One of my friends has always been into them—like I am with working with air conditioners—so he kind of got me interested in the way that they work,” said Bellnier.
“There’s a rotor in it that spins with a stator in there. Then, there’s a little propeller in it that chops on that, and it produces a sound,” he said.
Getting a closer look into them, he began buying and trading his way into a diverse collection.
“I have like seven or eight right now. One is from about 1955 and one’s from the early 1960s. The one with the dual rotors is from 1911, and there’s a bunch of little ones I’ve gotten over the past year. Most of these are just for fun, but I actually use the one in the backyard. It will go off if we go under a tornado warning. The city of Loganville doesn’t have any sirens, so it’s the only one,” Bellnier said.
Due to the lack of local examples, he travels around the state to film areas with active sirens. All of which, he uploads to YouTube.
“My channel is ‘Siren Explorations.’ I go set up my camera and zoom in on them going off during their testing.”
“The city of Auburn has about five of them, and Jackson County has over 10. They go off on first Wednesdays of the month, so I go film them.”
In keeping up with his own sirens, he plans out the necessary steps of restoration for each piece that he intends on keeping or trading up with. Which, at the moment, is his most recently obtained addition.
“The big horn in the back is getting restored. I’m going to have it powder coated and get the motor rewound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.