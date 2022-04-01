Walton County’s parks and recreation department is moving forward on a proposed project for a 233-acre park in the Walnut Grove area off state Route 81.
The county recently accepted a bid from Lawrenceville-based landscape architectural firm Lose & Associates, to design a master plan for the future park.
Parks and recreation department director Jody Johnson confirmed this week that a master plan should be complete in approximately 6 months. Johnson said the county would hold public meetings on the proposed project, emphasizing that the new park project is in the early stages.
He said $5 million in SPLOST monies would help fund the start of development, but that additional funding has not yet been determined.
Two limited liability corporations related to Reliant Homes of Loganville recently donated about 120 acres of the future park property to the county.
The Board of Commissioners, in a 5-2 vote in early February, voted to approach the Georgia General Assembly about forming the Walton County Public Facilities Authority. This type of governmental entity could take out bonds to fund parks and other public facilities.
Commissioners Lee Bradford and Kirklyn Dixon voted against forming a PFA, and Thompson voted for the measure ensuring it would pass. Bradford later commented that his vote wasn’t against expanding the county park system, but against the potential debt.
The process is similar in the way the Walton Industrial Building Authority borrowed money for the future construction of a county jail. The Industrial Building Authority borrowed more than $110 million for future jail construction. Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson said it was crucial the IBA act when it did, late last year, due to low interest rates.
Thompson said allowing a public facilities authority to borrow the money would let the county build out the park at once, rather than in phases as the dollars roll in through the years.
House Bill 1568 is the bill that would create a public facilities authority in Walton County. Representatives Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe) with the 115th district, and Tom Kirby (R-Loganville) with the 114th district sponsored the bill. Kirby is retiring from public office at the end of this year.
HB 1568 was approved by the state House on March 23 and was immediately remitted to the state Senate. State senators approved the measure on March 28.
The bill will now head to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk to be signed into law.
Johnson said the parks and recreation department is busy preparing for increased activity as the community welcomes the warmer weather.
The county held a grand opening of the Pickleball Complex at Ayers Park on March 4. The park is at 1101 Heritage Parkway in the Town of Between, across from Walton County Fire Rescue and the Department of Drivers Services.
The four courts are available to the public on a first come first serve basis, no reservations required.
Johnson said the Splash Pad at Ayers Park would reopen later this spring when temperatures heat up.
