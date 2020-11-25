MONROE, Ga. — A man charged with failing to register as a sex offender was found in Monroe.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 25-year-old Marquias LaDamen Scott, also known as Marquias LaDarrien Scott.
Scott was convicted in 2016 for sexual battery against a child younger than 16. His residence previously had been verified on March 4, 2020, but since he had been noted as absconding.
Deputies arrested Scott at about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 16 outside a restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He remained in jail Monday afternoon with no bond set.
