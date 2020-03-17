COVINGTON, Ga. — Superior Courts in Newton and Walton counties will remain open during the next month for “essential functions.”
A judge will remain available despite state Chief Justice Harold D. Melton declaring a judicial emergency Saturday.
Melton’s order continues through April 13 but could be extended.
Priority will be given to matters necessary to protect health, safety and the liberty of individuals. As a result, domestic abuse temporary protective orders and restraining orders will be addressed when filed, as well as criminal cases involving the granting or revocation of bond, guilty pleas or other dispositions that would result in a defendant being released from jail, and similar cases.
All other criminal and civil cases which do not involve such matters are continued, unless specially set by a judge at his discretion.
If you have questions about your case, contact your attorney. Civil and criminal court calendars for each judge will be published at alcovycircuit.com.
Walton Juvenile Court meets as required
All court proceedings in Walton County Juvenile Court have been continued to sometime after April 13, except certain cases.
Dependency cases, including 72-hour preliminary protective hearings (probable cause hearings) and 10-day adjudicatory/dispositional hearings as required or already scheduled will be held.
Detention hearings, adjudicatory hearings and dispositional hearings for detained youth also will be held.
Judge Stanley Rhymer urged anyone who comes to court to avoid bringing children or family members, especially the elderly, to court.