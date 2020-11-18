MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Education voted last week to allow the city of Loganville to install a new pipeline below the entranceway to Loganville High School for the city’s new water line between the city and Monroe.
“They’ll be coming in on Thanksgiving break to work on Trident Trail,” Chip Underwood, assistant superintendent for the Walton County School District, said.
The board officially voted to provide an easement on Trident Trail, the long road connecting the Loganville High School campus to Highway 78, to allow construction bisecting the road near the entrance to lay pipe as part of the current project which sees a new pipeline being laid from Monroe to Loganville to carry water from the former to the latter.
Underwood said it was necessary to vote the city an easement due to construction issues along the right of way.
“There’s some rock there so they need to be away from the main road when they dig,” Underwood said.
Once the line is operational, Monroe will sell water to Loganville, which could possibly help with pricing at the city’s school properties.
“We pay as much for water at LHS as we do at both of the other high schools combined,” Underwood said.
Underwood said the construction, which should be finished before students return the week after Thanksgiving, would come at no cost to the school system. The easement would not only provide for the initial construction, but allow the city access to the line for maintenance when necessary, as well.
The board voted to approve the easement unanimously.
