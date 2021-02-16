MONROE, Ga. — Workers from Walton EMC will be heading to Kentucky to help restore power after the brutal winter storms.
The Monroe-based Walton Electric Membership Corp. sent crews to help members of the Grayson Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. in northeastern Kentucky.
Walton EMC has sent crews to Grayson RECC in the northeast corner of Kentucky to help repair their system after an ice storm. This is in keeping with the co-op principle "Cooperation among cooperatives." pic.twitter.com/qN6h4qRrPY— Walton EMC (@waltonemc) February 15, 2021
That’s about 500 miles from Monroe, and about 100 miles east of Lexington, Kentucky.
The Grayson area was hit by winter weather about a week ago and as of early Tuesday had more than 9,300 members without service.
