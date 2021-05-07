In one day, more than 1,000 drivers sped more than 10 miles over the speed limit in three local school zones, according to Monroe police Chief R.V. Watts. Watts wants to crack down on speeding in school zones and presented city officials an automated way to help police accomplish this goal.
“At the end of the day it’s all about the safety of our kids,” Watts told Monroe City Council members during a work session on Tuesday.
Watts said incidents involving pedestrians and cars are on the rise, pointing to the six people who were struck by vehicles on local streets in Monroe in just the past 30 days.
The MPD wants to reduce incidents of drivers speeding through school zones by mounting speed cameras in zones known to have high numbers of speeders, the chief said. Police officers would have to approve any speeding violations caught on camera, he said.
A company called RedSpeed would install and maintain the speed camera system at no cost to the city, according to Watts. Watts briefed the city council on the proposed contract with RedSpeed. The system would be fully funded through violator penalties, he said. RedSpeed and the city would split revenue from the paid violations, with RedSpeed collecting 35% and the city taking 65%, the chief said.
Watts said the company recently coordinated a traffic study with the MPD. They examined those school zones known to have high numbers of speeders and measured those vehicles that drove 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
The traffic study recorded 1,195 violations in one day on Michael Etchison Road and 1,528 violations on West Spring Street, in George Walton Academy’s school zone. The study tallied 1,088 violations in a single day on Drake Drive, in Monroe Area High School’s zone. There were also 375 speeding violations recorded on Double Springs Church Road, in the MAHS zone.
Watts said he would like to use revenue from these traffic violation fines to fund a second school resource officer for MAHS and possibly a SRO at GWA.
City attorney Paul Rosenthal clarified that violators caught speeding would pay a civic penalty assessment. Rosenthal confirmed that the Georgia legislature passed House Bill 978 pertaining to school zone enforcement. The bill, according to the council work session agenda packet, sets a $75 fine for the first violation and a $125 fine for a second violation.
Collected fines must be used to fund local law enforcement or public safety initiatives. The bill also stipulates that a school zone is defined as an area within 1,000 feet of the boundary of any public or private elementary or secondary school. Furthermore, speed may be enforced only during the time school is in session; this includes the hour before classes begin and one hour after classes end.
The company vendor, who was delayed last week due to inclement weather, could present the automated school zone safety program in detail during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Watts said.
