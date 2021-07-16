It’s been nearly 30 years since Cuba has experienced this level of civil unrest like it did earlier this week.
Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the island nation to protest against their communist government. News outlets reported Cubans are angry over worsening economic conditions fueled in part by the pandemic and strict U.S. trade sanctions.
Reuters reported Cuba has experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections and that the country’s citizens are frustrated with shortages in food and medicine as well as the authoritarian government’s crackdown on civil liberties.
“As I watch what’s been transpiring in Cuba in the last 24 hours I feel the sense of hope but (also) sadness to why it’s taken so long,” Loganville Mayor Ray Martinez said on Monday. Martinez is of Cuban descent and the city’s first minority mayor, as well as the first in Walton County.
“Cuban people have been suffering under a communist and dictatorship government for 62 years,” he said. “Cubans are resilient people and I believe it’s time to rise up and take to the streets for freedom and human rights.”
Martinez’s parents are Cuban and exposed him to the Cuban culture. Although Martinez was born in Puerto Rico, an American territory, his family goes back “many generations” in Cuba. People born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens.
“The majority of my immediate family still reside in Cuba today,” he said. “I’ve been to Cuba many times with my mom to take heavy bags of necessities to my family — things we Americans take for granted.
“Toothpaste, deodorant, creams, clothes, wipes, coffee, rice, beans and medicine just to name a few items.”
Martinez said Cuba does not have a strong infrastructure or the resources to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have tried to go help within the last year but it’s nearly impossible to go because of all the restrictions put on from the Cuban government,” he said. “I love the people and believe we will overcome the oppressive Cuban government,” Martinez said.
Martinez was elected mayor of Loganville in 2017. He plans to run for state House District 114 in November 2022.
