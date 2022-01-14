WASHINGTON — State Rep. Bruce Williamson of Monroe has been chosen for a seat on the Executive Committee of the Republican State Leadership Committee.
It’s the largest caucus and only national organization devoted to electing Republican state legislative leaders.
Williamson is in his sixth term in the Georgia General Assembly. He is the secretary and treasurer of the Georgia House Majority Caucus.
“I am excited to continue serving on the executive council for RSLC, whose sole purpose is to elect Republicans to state legislators,” Williamson said.
“Our most recent victory was the Virginia House of Representatives, which we ‘flipped’ from Democratic control to Republican control.”
Also serving from Georgia is state Sen. John Kennedy of Bolingbroke. Kennedy is the chairman of the Georgia Senate Majority Caucus.
“In 2021, state Republicans sent a message to the entire country that liberal policies being implemented by President Biden and in blue states are a failure for our country’s prosperity and well-being,” Indiana state House Speaker Todd Huston, the RLCC chairman, said.
“I’m excited to work with the fantastic executive committee we put together to ensure state Republicans continue holding the line against the radical liberal agenda coming out of Democrat-controlled Washington.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.