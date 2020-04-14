MONROE, Ga. — Walton County has recorded its third death from COVID-19, the state said Tuesday night.
In its 7 p.m. report, the Department of Public Health noted that three residents of Walton County have died of the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak. There have been 52 residents confirmed to have COVID-19.
The victim was an 87-year-old man with underlying health conditions, DPH said.
All three Walton residents who've died from COVID-19 have been men. The previous two were 74 and 75, and the state has not reported that it's aware if they had underlying conditions.
Both of those deaths were reported April 5.
In all, Georgia has 14,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,858 people hospitalized. There have been 524 deaths.