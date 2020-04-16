GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old believed to be taken Wednesday from Griffin.
Amina Cole was last seen with 21-year-old Johnetta Leigh Taylor in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The car's rear bumper is missing, and it has Georgia license plate RSP6855.
Amina is black with brown hair and eyes.
Taylor is black with dark hair that has a red stripe. She has brown eyes and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She weighs 135 pounds. Taylor was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red leggings.
If you have information, call Griffin police at 678-758-8739.