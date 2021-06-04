MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe City Council is considering taking steps to broaden the city’s central business district.
The council held a public hearing on proposed amendments to its zoning map and ordinance June 1, and will conduct a first reading of the proposed changes during a regular meeting on Tuesday. The council is scheduled to hold a second reading and take action on the proposed amendments July 6.
“One of the zoning text and map amendments allow for an expanded central business district in applicable areas which comes with benefits many business owners may find beneficial such as removing parking lot requirements and allowing zero lot lines,” City Administrator Logan Propes said. “This would be by application to the city for approval of this on a per lot basis. This goes along with city council’s previously stated goal of broadening our downtown core, which we have already begun to see on North Lumpkin, Midland and Wayne streets.”
Propes said another text and map amendment, if approved, would redraw the boundary for the infill overlay district. This would allow for denser single-family detached redevelopment within a more urban, walkable core, he said.
Other proposed restrictions on the district in the draft ordinance include a maximum limit of 10 single family detached dwelling units per gross acre, and no more than 100 units per development in an infill overlay district project. The proposed ordinance also maintains that, “All proposed developments that exceed 30 units shall be required to have open space elements included for recreation such as a pool, playground, pavilion and clubhouse/fitness center. Play courts such as, but not limited to, tennis, volleyball or basketball are required.”
Other design elements for infill overlay district construction projects include a covered entry porch, rear or side approach garage entries only – no front garage approaches, 5-foot sidewalks in district developments and brick, stone or hardiplank siding.
“Vinyl or metal products shall not be permitted on any [infill overlay district] development,” according to the draft ordinance.
In addition, utilities for a district development must be installed underground, according to the proposed ordinance.
“We’ve had this on the books for a while but redefined the boundary area and its zoning classifications applicability,” Propes said.
Council members will also discuss a $207,490 expense request for a new 1 million-gallon clear well at the water treatment plant at next week’s meeting. The meeting agenda states that the plan’s clear well No. 1 has been deteriorating and that additional water storage is needed as both Monroe and Loganville’s water systems continue to grow.
Loganville does not have its own water source and therefore buys water from Walton and Gwinnett counties and is working to procure water from the city of Monroe via a new water line, according to Loganville city spokesperson Robbie Schwartz.
The new water main will tie into Loganville’s water system at Trident Trail.
“Ensuring our water and sanitary sewer services are in proper working condition and are in a position to grow with and ahead of the city are of utmost importance to us,” Propes said. “With the additional clear well construction, we are adding storage capacity for water ready for distribution and also replacing an old clear well which has been deteriorating. It really has less to do with the sales to Loganville but rather allows us to have our ‘tanks full’ and ready to serve should peak water draws occur.”
The council will also consider a request to award the $5,521,591 Jack’s Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation project to Heavy Constructors. The agenda states existing equipment, including influent barscreens and control gates, must be replaced and components like a vortex grit removal chamber must be built.
The city administrator said the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation has been “a long time coming.”
“We’ve been planning this for at least five years now,” he said. “Our current plant opened in 1988 so much of its equipment has been limping along on borrowed time and we’ve had extensive repairs year after year. The new upgrades are now fully engineered and bid out for construction. This however, does not increase our capacity at the plant. We cannot upgrade capacity until we complete our rehabilitation first.”
The Monroe City Council will meet at 6 p.m. June 8 at city hall, 215 N. Broad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.