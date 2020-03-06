MONROE, Ga. — Walton County voters will see a rematch of the general election four years ago, but this time it comes in the Republican primary.
Sheriff Joe Chapman qualified to run for a fifth term. Four years ago, he won with more than 90% of the vote against former Social Circle police Officer Mike Sledge, who ran a write-in campaign after failing to get on the ballot as an independent.
Sledge qualified this week as a Republican. He now works as a government contractor and lives in Monroe.
Constitutional
Other constitutional offices in Walton County will be unopposed this year.
Probate Judge Bruce E. Wright, Clerk of Superior Court Karen P. David and Tax Commissioner Derry M. Boyd all qualified. Wright and Boyd will be reelected, and David is winning her first term after being appointed last year.
Other races
In other county positions, Coroner Joe Page drew challenges from Stephen Fore and Gregory Rich in the GOP primary.
Mike Burke, a Republican from Monroe, was unopposed for another term as chief magistrate.