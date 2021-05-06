A former middle school teacher pleaded guilty this week to possessing child pornography.
Ira New III, 56, of Watkinsville, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday. Prosecutors said he was an eighth grade teacher at Malcolm Bridge Middle School in Oconee County at the time of his arrest in 2019.
Yahoo investigators contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in August 2019 with a tip relating to about 27 images of children at nudist colonies, and determined the photos were related to New.
At the time the GBI received the information, New recently had self-reported to school administration that he’d shown an image of a topless woman to his class. He subsequently resigned and consented to a reprimand from the state Professional Standards Commission.
The GBI visited New on Sept. 5, 2019, at his home, and he reportedly allowed forensic agents to view his phone, where they found child pornography. A forensic review revealed about 94 images of child pornography, including images of 12-to-14-year-old girls.
New said the interest in children only developed in the “past couple of years” and that he only emailed the photographs to himself.
But acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said the possession of child pornography is “not a victimless crime.”
“Child victims are manipulated and harmed each time the images are viewed,” Leary aid. “I want to commend both GBI and Yahoo investigators who teamed up so quickly to stop a child predator who, as a teacher, had easy access to children.”
New pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in a hearing before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens. New faces up to 20 years in prison, followed by at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
A sentencing date has not been set.
