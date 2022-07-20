The city of Loganville is in good financial shape, city officials said, after a recent citywide audit for the 2021 fiscal year found no findings against the city’s recorded budget.
The annual audit looked over the city’s proposed budget and final expenditures and revenue report to determine if the city had made any errors in its accounting but the auditors found no discrepancies, or findings in audit jargon, in the paperwork, the first time the city recorded a completely clean audit in eight years.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger said she was thrilled at the news.
“I come from a financial background so I know how huge it is to have no findings on a report like this,” Huntsinger said. “That’s incredibly hard to do.”
Huntsinger credited the city’s accounting practices, and the city officials in charge of it, for the successful audit.
The Loganville City Council reported the audit news Thursday at its regularly scheduled meeting, where several other measures were taken or passed.
Among other council business, Lisa Newberry took the oath of office to fill a vacancy on the Loganville Development Authority, while the city approved several purchases, including three hydrants for Highway 81 South for $9,342, approval to purchase new water meters and check vavles for inventory, quoted for $115,000 for 400 meters of material, and the purchase of two new downdraft mixers for the septic hauler dump station at $32,594.
The council also approved the final intergovernmental agreement for the proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which will appear on the ballot this fall for final voter approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.