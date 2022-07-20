Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.