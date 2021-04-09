MONROE — Commissioners took the first step this week toward reviving long-dormant plans for a new Walton County Jail. In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Board of Commissioners agreed to engage Precision Planning Inc., which will update plans for a new jail that could hold 665 inmates. “We need up-to-date cost estimates and layouts,” Chairman David Thompson said. He said the existing plans haven’t been updated in nine years. “We’re going to start looking at what it’s going to cost,” Thompson said. But in Sheriff Joe Chapman’s mind, the jail already should be occupied. “Right now, today, I’m averaging about 500 inmates a day,” Chapman said Wednesday. The current jail is a 367-bed facility built in 1987. The sheriff said a “poorly designed” addition was built on in 2003 — about a year and a half before he took office. Voters in 2011 approved a 1% special purpose local option sales tax. The centerpiece was funding for a new jail, or significant improvements to the existing one. But it never happened. Kevin Little, who served as the Board of Commissioners chairman from 2001-20, insisted the county didn’t need a new facility. “I have said that we don’t need a new jail and in looking at the figures, we don’t,” he said in 2015. “Why are we going to go out and spend $28 million on a jail that we don’t need when we have got so many other needs that we need to spend money on. “I can’t see how we can spend all of that money on a big new jail that we don’t need.” Yet a renovation of the existing jail didn’t happen either. Although Little went into his fifth — and ultimately final — term in 2017 saying he hoped to resolve the matter with Chapman, no progress has been made despite passage of another round of SPLOST in 2018. “We’re in (this) position with our jail today because of politics,” Chapman said. He thinks the lack of a new jail when voters approved the SPLOST for it in 2013 “leaves doubt in the public’s mind now” and means significantly higher costs. Estimated construction costs for a new jail are more than twice what they would have been a decade ago, Chapman thinks. He said when the SPLOST was approved in 2011, the jail could have been built for $38 million. The sheriff said he met with consultants last week who told him the project now would be more like $103 million — roughly equivalent to the annual budget of the Walton County School District, or about twice the annual budget of the county government. But with Thompson just four months into the job as chairman, the vote Tuesday night signals the jail issue might finally be headed toward resolution. The chairman said a proposed facility would have the ability to be expanded to 2,000 beds “so commissions after us won’t have to look at a new site.” But Thompson cautioned plans are still very early. Milton Cronheim, the county’s chief financial officer, said the previous SPLOST collected a little more than $25 million for a jail. “That money has been there since 2013 and has been put off for various reasons,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “It has become more of a necessity now.” Cronheim said the money has been drawing interest for eight years now through investment in what he called a “very safe” state fund. Until something is done, Chapman said he and his staff have to be innovative in how they deal with a growing census of inmates. The Sheriff’s Office uses ankle monitoring on inmates when possible, and some are housed in neighboring counties’ jails. Chapman said many county inmates are housed in the Oglethorpe County detention center at a cost of $35 a day, plus medical expenses. Chapman said when a citizen loses government financial subsidies or benefits like disability or Medicaid if arrested. The cost then falls back to the Sheriff’s Office — and, ultimately, local taxpayers. “Generally people who are incarcerated are not in the best of health,” Chapman said.
